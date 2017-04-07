Six Flags Spring Break Weekend On Alice

This weekend on Alice, win tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom – Thrill Capital of Northern California.

WINNING IS EVERY HOUR FROM NOON TO 5P. Listen all weekend from noon to 5p for your cue to call. When you hear it, call 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets!

IT’S SPRING BREAK AT DISCOVERY KINGDOM. Open EVERY DAY thru April 23. Hang out with your friends or treat your kids to a FUN day during Spring Break. Enjoy a daily “Spring Break Block Party” that includes DJ & music, games, prizes, dancing and more. And of course, thrilling rides like The Joker and Medusa!

For park hours and more information visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.