WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Six Flags Spring Break Weekend On Alice

April 7, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

This weekend on Alice, win tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom – Thrill Capital of Northern California.

WINNING IS EVERY HOUR FROM NOON TO 5P. Listen all weekend from noon to 5p for your cue to call. When you hear it, call 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets!

IT’S SPRING BREAK AT DISCOVERY KINGDOM. Open EVERY DAY thru April 23. Hang out with your friends or treat your kids to a FUN day during Spring Break. Enjoy a daily “Spring Break Block Party” that includes DJ & music, games, prizes, dancing and more. And of course, thrilling rides like The Joker and Medusa!

For park hours and more information visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live