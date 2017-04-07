Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –RIP Don Rickles(the Comic of all Comics), the 2017 Movie & TV Awards, Justin Theroux perfectly sums up marriage to Jennifer Aniston, and having a second kid!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –RIP Don Rickles, Adele breaks records again, Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers split after three years of dating, happy anniversary to Kim and Ray J’s sex tape, US launches missiles at Syrian base over chemical weapons attack, truck smashes into crowded Stockholm department store, the best comfort foods, and a man get trapped in a CVS store!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Talking to your pets/car, you’re showering wrong, and stats on dating sites!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!