WATCH: ‘I Am Heath Ledger’ Official Trailer

Spike has released the trailer for their original documentary on the late Heath Ledger.

The documentary I Am Heath Ledger explores the life of the Academy Award-winning actor through home movies and interview with family and friends including director Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon) and musician Ben Harper.

Ledger died from an accidental drug overdose in 2008 at the age of 28.

Spike original documentary series “I Am” is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by their inner-circles.

I Am Heath Ledger premieres on Spike TV on May 17th.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.