WATCH: Bad Lip Reading ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

The latest edition, Bad Lip Reading takes on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In a special twist, the voice of Han Solo is played by Mark Hamill. That’s right Luke plays the voice of Han.

The highlight of the episode might be Chewbacca’s dialog.

Check out other episodes like NFL 2017, Inauguration Day, and First Presidential Debate.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.