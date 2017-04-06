WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WATCH: Bad Lip Reading ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

April 6, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Bap Lip Reading, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The latest edition, Bad Lip Reading takes on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In a special twist, the voice of Han Solo is played by Mark Hamill. That’s right Luke plays the voice of Han.

The highlight of the episode might be Chewbacca’s dialog.

Check out other episodes like NFL 2017, Inauguration Day, and First Presidential Debate.

 

