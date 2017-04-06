WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.06.2017

April 6, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Barry Manilow opens up about being gay, explains why he kept sexuality a secret, Amy Schumer floats on InStyle’s May cover, and Berkeley becomes the second city to ban fur clothing!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –David Letterman to replace Neil Young for Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction, it’s national burrito day, and dying for a selfie!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, a few things you should consider before moving into a house where your partner’s ex stayed, and what you’d do for five million bucks!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live