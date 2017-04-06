Professional Clowns Are Not Happy About The ‘It’ Remake

After the first full trailer for It blew up the internet, everyone seemed to be all about the upcoming film. Everyone except professional clowns.

Let’s face it, being a professional clown was already a small and niche field. You’ve got Ringling Bros. closing up shop, the original It book and mini-series already stack against you. Not to mention that notorious clown and serial killer John Wayne Gacy and his body count of at least 33. And what about the creepy clowns spotted in small towns and the Insane Clown Posse.

Now this new movie.

Professional clowns told MEL Magazine, that this movie is bad for business.

“It’s gonna be bad for clowns,” clown Guilford “Gilly” Adams told MEL.

“It’s a dying profession. And the people who do it and scrape together a living have to grapple with the fact that it’s cool and hip not to like clowns,” Adams elaborated. “The ultimate prick in this [IT movie] is that it’s going to turn young consumers away from an art form that’s sweet and nice and not about the Kardashians and Minecraft.”

Other clowns said the movie is “ruining our business” (Nick “Mr. Nick” Kane) and might “make kids so terrified of clowns that their parents will stop booking clowns for birthday parties.” (Roger “Humpy Pumpy” Fojas)

Head over to melmagazine.com to read all about the many obstacles facing today's professional clowns.

