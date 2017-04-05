Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The love we have for Journey, Michelle Rodriguez plays a man in a new movie, hooking up with coworkers, what keep men from proposing, and accidentally saying I love you after sex!

7-8am –Harrison Ford did not get any special treatment to get his flying license back, a man asks John Stamos for proposal help, a survey on the what is cool according to Generation Z, and standing vs. walking on the escalator!

8-9am –Kendall Jenner has a new coke ad, Beyonce dedicates a song to her hubby for their anniversary, and distracted while driving!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

