WATCH: Netflix Releases First Teaser For ‘The Defenders’

Netflix has shared the first teaser and the release date for The Defenders series.

The Defenders brings together the four previously released Marvel original series on Netflix.

In the clip titled ‘Midland Circle Security Elevator B’, we see Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones in security camera footage inside an elevator. Jones turns to the camera and smashes it with the time code reading 08:18:20:17.

Get it. 08:18:20:17 = August 18, 2017.

