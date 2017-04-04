WATCH: Netflix Releases First Teaser For ‘The Defenders’

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

April 4, 2017 11:38 AM
Netflix has shared the first teaser and the release date for The Defenders series.

The Defenders brings together the four previously released Marvel original series on Netflix.

In the clip titled ‘Midland Circle Security Elevator B’, we see Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones in security camera footage inside an elevator. Jones turns to the camera and smashes it with the time code reading 08:18:20:17.

Get it. 08:18:20:17 = August 18, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

