Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.04.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –“The President Show”, J.K. Rowling reveals the empowering advice she needed to hear when she was writing Harry Potter, Logan from “Zoey 101” is a real-life hero after rescuing infant, Alec Baldwin talks about calling his daughter “a rude, thoughtless, little pig”, ICE detains Alix Tichelman; the prostitute convicted in death of Google exec on yacht, and how far you should be standing from the person you are talking to!

7-8am –Former Spice Girl Mel B claims estranged husband Stephen Belafonte brutally abused her while he got the nanny pregnant, Dennis Quaid’s new girlfriend, Mama June’s weight loss, what you’d miss most, a few fast facts, and a bartender saves a guy life!

8-9am –John Stamos splits his pants mid-performance, Mercedes, Hyundai, BMW pull ads from ‘The O’Reilly Factor’, Jesse Eisenberg and Anna Strout welcome first child, what people would do to get out of taxes, and the best snack food of all time!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

