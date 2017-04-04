Chris Evans On His Break-Up With ‘Gifted’ Co-Star

(RADIO ALICE) – Off screen romances happens often in Hollywood. Such is the case for actors Chris Evans and Jenny Slate, both starring in the upcoming drama Gifted.

But as with some relationships, they do come to an end. For the two actors, the nine month courtship ended amicably in February. During an interview with USA Today, Evans describes Slate as “an incredible human being” and “a very, very special person.”

“You know, relationships are tricky, there are lot of moving pieces,” Evans continues. “But I am endlessly grateful for having met her. She will be in my life always.”

The former couple met while filming Gifted, a story about a bachelor, Frank Adler (Evans) taking care of his deceased sister’s child, Mary (played by 10-year-old McKenna Grace), who happens to be a mathematical genius. Mary’s teacher Bonnie, played by Slate, recognizes and wants to develop Mary’s gift. While all Frank wants to do is raise her normally, the way his sister wanted.

Their mutual admiration for one another was apparent when Slate talked to Vulture.com. “Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” Slate said about Evans. “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

When asked about the break, Slate said “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.”

Gifted also stars Octavia Spencer, Lindsay Duncan and is directed by Marc Webb of (500) Days of Summer and producer The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The film is set to release Friday, April 7th.

