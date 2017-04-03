Win Tickets To See Lifehouse & Switchfoot At The Masonic

Lifehouse & Switchfoot unite for this first time on Looking for Summer Tour coming September 10 to The Masonic in San Francisco with up-and-coming songstress Brynn Elliott opening the show.

This week in Alice’s 7 O’clock Hook Up score tickets before they go on sale.

WIN TICKETS:

Listen to Alice all week long at 7:05 PM for the cue to call and win. Then, be caller 9 into the Alice studio at 1-800-400-FM97 to win a pair of tickets to the concert courtesy of Live Nation.

TICKETS GO ON SALE Friday, April 7 at 10 AM at www.ticketmaster.com.