Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.03.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A few things April fools’ day pranks done by celebrities, Justin Trudeau says he wants to punch Matthew Perry and demands rematch, the laws of Jante, and the best thing you can do before a date!

7-8am –JLo and ARod walking around New York with mom, the ten weirdest minor league baseball team names, how the movies did in the box office, Subway blast kills ten and injures fifty, Tesla reporting record high sales this quarter, why a man was duct-taped to a yield sign, making financial mistakes in your life, and the ten best store bought cookies!

8-9am –Future tells you twenty five things you didn’t know about him, a couple of sports updates, and the Warriors unveil local restaurants for SF’s Chase Center arena!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

