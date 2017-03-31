WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

The T-Rex Wine Bottle Holder You Never Knew You Needed

March 31, 2017 10:40 AM
That’s right. It is a wine bottle holder that looks like a Tyrannosaurus rex is gleefully chugging your favorite vino.

It the brain child of the people over at Atlantic Collectibles who have bottle holders shaped like everything from dogs and frogs to owls and unicorns.

The Prehistoric Dinosaur T-Rex 8.5″ Long Wine Bottle Holder Caddy Figurine is approximately 6.75″ tall, 8.5″ long and 4.5″ deep and is hand painted polyresin. It can be yours for the price of $23.99 at Amazon.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

