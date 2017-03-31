Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Uber Bae latest tweets, the new ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer, Rosie O’Donnell steps in it again, things you should do before you’re fifty, a quick fast facts, and how a man gets across the country!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –American Idol is back, a new show coming this summer that’ll put together the next biggest boy band, special Graceland fan experience featuring Joe Walsh taking place in May, and a new startup made to help people get cheap rent!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Things people forget in the Uber, pedestrian fatalities in US rising faster than ever before, and how many millennials identify as LGBTQ!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!