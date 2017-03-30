WATCH: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Teaser

The latest tease for season 7 of HBO’s Game Of Thrones features the major players who seek to rule Westeros.

In a clip titled ‘Long Walk’, we see Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) slowly walking to thrones set to the music of James’ 1990 track “Sit Down”. As a bonus, there is a quick hint of the Night King.

Season 7 of Game Of Thrones premieres on HBO on July 16.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.