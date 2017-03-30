Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Chrissy Teigen’s gift to the world, Lamar Odom no longer wants Khloe Kardashian back, and how many selfies the average person takes!

7-8am –Scarlett Johansson might join the political party, ‘Ghost in a Shell’, our water supply is looking good, neighbors and their noise, and kids and cleaning!

8-9am –David Hasselhoff is working a cruise ship to play all his hits, ‘Fatal Attraction’ crew boiled a real bunny in kitchen scene, and comedian Paul Mecurio joins the program!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

