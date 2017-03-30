WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Joss Whedon May Be Writing And Directing A ‘Batgirl’ Movie

March 30, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Batgirl, DC Comics, Joss Whedon

According to Variety, Joss Whedon is in negotiations to create a stand alone film about DC Comics’ ‘Batgirl’ character.

Whendon has previously been heavily associated with the Marvel Universe after writing both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and creating TV’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

‘Batgirl’ first appeared in 1961 (BATMAN #139) and centers around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

No casting or production schedule has been announced.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

