Australia Gets Hit With A Sharknado … Sort Of

March 30, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Sharknado

Cyclone Debbie led to flooding in Queensland, Australia and reportedly dropped a bull shark onto an inland road!

It may have been a cyclone, not a tornado, but sharks out of water is a scary thought.

“Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again!” Queensland Fire and Emergency tweeted, “A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater.”

(Queensland Fire and Emergency)

The area in Queensland also got a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours!

Luckily, only one reported major injury has been reported.

No Tara Reid or Ian Ziering sitings have been reported.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

