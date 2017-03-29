WATCH: First Trailer For ‘IT’ Remake

Even if you are not afraid of clowns, the trailer for the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror trope IT is pretty freaky.

If you are not familiar with the story, IT centers around a group of kids who decide to get to the bottom of disappearances around their small town of Derry, Maine. What the kids find is the evil clown Pennywise living in the tunnels under the city.

The film is directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama) and stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, Hemlock Grove) as Pennywise along side an ensemble of young actors.

IT is in theaters on September 8.

