It’s a simple question: Would you prefer awesome sleep or mind-blowing sex?

We all deal with this scenario every night.

Let us know your choice and why!

Need more Sarah and Vinnie?

Watch the entire show live (plus 24 hour replays) at radioalice.com/watch!

Listen live at radioalice.com/listen!

Download full show and Secret Show podcast at radioalice.com/tag/podcast/!