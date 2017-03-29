VIDEO: Scott Capurro On Sarah And Vinnie

Friend of the show comedian Scott Capurro joined Sarah and Vinnie in the studio.

Scott has multiple dates around the Bay Area, check them out below.

Scott Capurro Rises at Phoenix

Apr 7 – 8:00 PM

Phoenix Alameda

Scott Capurro

Apr 8 – 8:00 PM

The HopMonk Tavern – Novato

Scott Capurro’s Gay Turnaround

Apr 13 – 8:00 PM

Throckmorton Theatre

Scott Capurro

Apr 15 – 8:00 PM

Doc’s Lab

HEADLINE COMEDY – Scott Capurro

Apr 22 – 8:00 PM

Sally Tomatoes

Scott Capurro

Apr 30 – 8:00 PM

HopMonk Tavern – Sebastopol (Sebastopol)