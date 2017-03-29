VIDEO: Scott Capurro On Sarah And Vinnie

Friend of the show comedian Scott Capurro joined Sarah and Vinnie in the studio.
Scott has multiple dates around the Bay Area, check them out below.
Scott Capurro Rises at Phoenix
Apr 7 – 8:00 PM
Phoenix Alameda
Scott Capurro
Apr 8 – 8:00 PM
The HopMonk Tavern – Novato
Scott Capurro’s Gay Turnaround
Apr 13 – 8:00 PM
Throckmorton Theatre
Scott Capurro
Apr 15 – 8:00 PM
Doc’s Lab
HEADLINE COMEDY – Scott Capurro
Apr 22 – 8:00 PM
Sally Tomatoes
Scott Capurro
Apr 30 – 8:00 PM
HopMonk Tavern – Sebastopol (Sebastopol)