Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.29.2017

March 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Crafting on a whole new level, Drake missed his show because he was pooping with his mink coat on, the departure of the Raiders, the penis seat, and how cats show affection!

7-8am –Aerosmith have postponed their plans for a fall 2017 American tour to work on some new music, and how often you wash certain items!

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, the top states to retire in, a woman was caught stealing something for men, a good night sleep vs. sex, and a garbage man saves the day!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

