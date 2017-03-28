Taraji P. Henson On Confidence And Overcoming Fear

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson told a gathering at the 28th Annual Professional BusinessWomen Of California conference Tuesday that a strong faith is the key to overcoming fear.

“Life is spiritual warfare,” she told the conference. “The light chasing the dark. The sun chasing the moon. Love, hate, yes, no…that’s life. And every day as a human you have a choice…Which side am I going to choose to be on today. It’s a battle every day. You either choose fear or you choose faith. Fear and faith cannot exist together.”

See the entire interview, above.