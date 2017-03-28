Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Alexander Skarsgard’s showing in moving, Kevin Hart is fine with Dave Chappelle making a bit out of him on during Netflix comedy special, the Raiders are leaving the Bay Area, white-lies parents tell, and the worst thing a guy can do after sex!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –A few facts about the owner of the Raiders, Dave Grohl, Bob Weir lead Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert, “Weed Maps”, Sarah Silverman to take on Donald Trump in new weekly show, how you like your eggs, and the top ten things we’ll do behind the wheel once we have self-driving cars!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Drake cancels a show minutes before he was supposed to start, and Burt Bacharach is sued by a dog sitter who claims his Portuguese Water dog bit off two of his fingers!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!