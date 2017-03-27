WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Win Tickets To See Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows At Shoreline

March 27, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Counting Crows, Matchbox Twenty

MATCHBOX TWENTY & COUNTING CROWS A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017 with special guest Rivers & Rust are coming to Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 21 and this week Alice’s 7 O’Clock Hook Up gets you into the show!

TO WIN:

Listen to Alice all week long at 7:05p for the cue to call and win. Then, be caller 9 into the Alice studio at 1-800-400-FM97 to win a pair of tickets to the concert courtesy of Live Nation

MATCHBOX TWENTY & COUNTING CROWS PRE-SALE
Thursday, March 30 from 10am – 10pm
Use the password “bent” at www.livenation.com.

TICKETS GO ON SALE
Friday, March 31 at 10am at www.livenation.com.

