Sarah Paulson Wants To Portray Trump On ‘American Horror Story’

Watch out Alec Baldwin, actress Sarah Paulson wants dibs on playing President Donald Trump. On Sunday, while at Paleyfest for American Horror Story: Roanoke, the actress was asked who should play President Trump on the upcoming season of 'AHS.'

“I’d like to play Donald Trump,” she tells the Hollywood Reporter. “If Donald Trump is going to be in a character in it,” she replied. “Why not? That’s an acting challenge to be sure.”

Paulson, who won the Emmy for playing real-life figure Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, also a Ryan Murphy show, confirmed she will be returning to ‘AHS’ for the upcoming season. Upon finding out the ‘election premise’ Paulson said she gasped and thought the decision to go that route was ‘inventive’. Actor Evan Peters has also confirmed his return to the show.

In February, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed the seventh season of the hit horror series will delve into the 2016 election. While on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Murphy if the main character was going to be President Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”

American Horror Story is the latest series taking on the recent election as it’s subject matter. HBO is developing a mini-series by “Austin Powers” director Jay Roach and CBS’ The Good Fight starring Christine Baranski as liberal Diane Lockhart.

FX is expected to air the seventh season of American Horror Story sometime at the end of 2017.



