Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 3.27.2017

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using inappropriate words, Hooman tells a few stories, what Vinnie’s up to, and bad advice: telling somebody how you feel before they leave town, debating whether or not to invite your friend to the happiest place on earth, and changing your name when getting married! Also, our friend Heather wrote in!

Secret Show 3.27.2017

