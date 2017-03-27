WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2017

March 27, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Giving people a heads up regarding April Fools day, James Blunt’s song for Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ memorial is a perfect tribute, we just missed arguably one the most historic comedy shows of all times, dress codes for flying, and having sex behind the firehouse!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The “Cash Me Outside” girl, March Madness is down to the last four teams, and the best sodas!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Fetty Wap “runs that chain”, a lady crashes her phone because she saw bigfoot, the number one distraction while driving, and how to stay in the gym!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live