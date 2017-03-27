Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Giving people a heads up regarding April Fools day, James Blunt’s song for Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ memorial is a perfect tribute, we just missed arguably one the most historic comedy shows of all times, dress codes for flying, and having sex behind the firehouse!

7-8am –The “Cash Me Outside” girl, March Madness is down to the last four teams, and the best sodas!

8-9am –Fetty Wap “runs that chain”, a lady crashes her phone because she saw bigfoot, the number one distraction while driving, and how to stay in the gym!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

