Run In The First IPA 10K In Sebastopol

The first annual IPA 10K is Saturday, April 15 – a 6.2-mile scenic loop thru the vineyards in Sebastopol that ends with a Beer and Music Festival at The Barlow. Kick off the race with a runners’ beer shot toast sponsored by Crooked Goat Brewing.

Your registration pass for the IPA 10K includes a silicone beer tasting glass and a ticket to the Beer & Music Festival, featuring live music by The Highway Poets and unlimited beer tasting from over a dozen North Bay breweries. You’ll also receive a prime viewing spot to watch the Beer Mile Invitational, an epic spectator event where runners chug a beer, run a 1/4 mile lap, and repeat three times! Watch as elite runners compete to outrun and outdrink each other.

Register to run and sip at www.ipa10k.com. Don’t want to run, but love beer? You can purchase a festival pass online at www.ipa10k.com.

RUN FOR TEAM ALICE

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie all week long (3/27 – 3/31) to run for team Alice. When you hear the cue to call, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win 2 run registration passes … and a pair of Alice t-shirts!