Alice celebrates SPRING, with lift tickets to Diamond Peak Ski Resort at Incline Village in Lake Tahoe for some Spring skiing. AND, we’re making it a 3-day weekend!

How to win:

Listen March 25 – March 27 on the 05’s at 9a, noon, 3p and 5p for the cue to call. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 wins a pair of Diamond Peak lift tickets.