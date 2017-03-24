Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.24.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –RIP Sib Hashian of the band Boston, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop publishes backdoor sex guide, Nick Viall accepts a rose (and peace offering) from William Shatner, a big edamame recall, Instagram’s censorship policy, when millennials start feeling like an adult, and fighting with a light saber!
7-8am –The highest paid casts from TV, a British TV show cancels a reality show without telling the cast, shows that had spinoffs, and strange things people shop for!
8-9am –Ten cars people ditch and immediately resold!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!
