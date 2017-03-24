WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.24.2017

March 24, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –RIP Sib Hashian of the band Boston, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop publishes backdoor sex guide, Nick Viall accepts a rose (and peace offering) from William Shatner, a big edamame recall, Instagram’s censorship policy, when millennials start feeling like an adult, and fighting with a light saber!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The highest paid casts from TV, a British TV show cancels a reality show without telling the cast, shows that had spinoffs, and strange things people shop for!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Ten cars people ditch and immediately resold!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live