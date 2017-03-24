Barry Manilow To Perform At ‘Concert For America’ On Facebook Live

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – Jayn’s fave, Barry Manilow has been added to the monthly concert series, “Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!,” created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Manilow’s performance will be on April 18th, helping to raise funds for human rights organizations.

Best known for his hit songs “Mandy,” ”I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made It,” just to name a few, the Grammy-winner joins other artists and presenters including Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze and Andy Cohen. The event will be held at The Town Hall and will stream on Facebook Live.

Previous concerts featured artists and entertainers like Ingrid Michaelson, Martha Wash, Ellen Burstyn, Andrea Martin, Stephanie Mills, Piper Perabo, Kate Mulgrew, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie Perez and many more.

Tickets to attend the show go between $30.00 to $250.00 with proceeds benefitting the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center and the Sierra Club Foundation.

More information on the concert can be found at their website, concertsforamerica.com.

