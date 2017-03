When it comes down to it, end zone celebrations are always going to walk a subjective line, and the only thing the league can really do to stop it is ramp up the personal fines and team penalties.

Sometimes the celebrations are way over the top or vulgar, then maybe they deserve unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. But most of them are harmless emotion and fun, that only last a few seconds.

For more on this absurdity, lets revisit this classic “Key & Peele” sketch: