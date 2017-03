Feeling lonely and isolated, Wilson tracks down Pippa, the ex-wife who left him 17 years earlier. She tells the neurotic and middle-aged Wilson that he is the father of a teenager named Claire.

Shocked, excited, and hopeful, Wilson embarks on a madcap quest to connect with the daughter he never knew he had.

Wilson stars Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, and Isabella Amara and is directed by Craig Johnson.