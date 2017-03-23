VIDEO: ‘CHiPs’ Movie Review

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

March 23, 2017 10:40 AM
This take on a TV classic begins when Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello join the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons.

Baker is a former motorcycle rider who’s trying to put his life back together while Ponch is a cocky undercover FBI agent who’s investigating a multimillion-dollar heist.

Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys.

CHiPS stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña and is directed by Dax Shepard.

We recently had stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña in the studio for an interview. Watch it here!

