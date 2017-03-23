Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Previously on ‘Survivor’, ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines get spinoff, how much The Big Bang Theory’s cast could have earned for the entire show, the terror attack in London, and weird habits we have!

7-8am –Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson in talks to star in a joint reality show, a bit more on the terrorist attack in London, the Coke vs. Pepsi taste test, and the newest cologne!

8-9am –HBO producer admits he dragged overdosed mom-of-three’s body outside of apartment after night of partying, the daytime Emmy awards, comedian Jay Mohr, in his split with actress Nikki Cox, asked a Los Angeles family court earlier this month to have professional monitors, the people are leaving the Bay Area, the bull fights back, and the next set of emojis!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak with movie reviews: ‘Wilson’ and ‘Chips’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

