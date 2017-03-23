WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

PHOTO: New 'Alien: Covenant' Poster

March 23, 2017
Filed Under: Alien: Covenant

20th Century Fox has released the latest poster for the upcoming film Alien: Covenant and it is pretty freaky.

It features Xenomorphs suffocating humans in a ‘Gates of Hell’ looking wall.

Alien: Covenant is set to hit theaters May 19, 2017 and stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, and more.

