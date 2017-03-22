Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.22.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Chuck Berry has a new song out today, what Brad Pitt does now that he’s broken up, VR coming to sports, and bleach in your eyes!

7-8am –Chuck Barris, ‘King of Daytime TV’ Who Claimed to Be CIA Assassin, “No Scrubs” have been credited on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, and getting massaged by snakes!

8-9am –A new way to watch movies, stuff that happened today in history, reports of incident near Parliament in London, and more people hacked!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

