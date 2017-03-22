‘Love Actually’ Reunion Trailer For Red Nose Day Has Released

(RADIO ALICE) – As teased with a short clip last week, the new one minute trailer to Red Nose Day, Actually, or what is dubbed as the Love Actually Reunion, has released by NBC.

It gives us a little insight as to what happened to some of our favorite characters from the 2003 original movie. The trailer previews some of the original cast members holding up cue cards, much in the style of Andrew Lincoln’s character Mark did in the original film. The cast members include Lincoln (with TWD beard), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rowan Atkinson, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy.

Some of the cast posed the question of who “aged well” since the film first came out in 2003, with Grant, Knightley and Neeson poking fun at an absent Colin Firth.

Watch the trailer, here:

The original writer and director of Love Actually, Richard Curtis is producing the short sequel as part of Red Nose Day, a charity event organized by Comic Relief that is televised in the U.K. and the United States.

The Red Nose Day, Actually Special airs this Thursday night, May 25th on NBC.



