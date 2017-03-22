WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Artists Send Love to London after Parliament Attack

P!nk, Nicki Minaj, and Ellie Goulding were just a few to express their love, dismay, and solidarity. March 22, 2017 1:31 PM
An attack outside of London’s Parliament today (March 22) resulted in 20 injuries and 4 deaths, including that of the assailant, according to CBS News.

The suspect used his car to attack pedestrians on the sidewalk of the Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of Parliment, where he exited the vehicle and attacked police officers with a knife and was subsequently shot and killed.

P!nk, Nicki Minaj, and Ellie Goulding were just a few to express their love, dismay, and solidarity via social media.

