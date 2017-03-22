An Undesired Letter Results In An Epic Fail

(RADIO ALICE) – The internet is losing their mind after watching this gut-wrenching viral video.

Kevin, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune is down to one letter to solve the puzzle, worth $600. The puzzle read “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE.” Referring to Tennessee Williams’ famous play and movie.

Kevin’s ‘slip of the tongue’ had him asking for the letter “K” so that it would read “NAKED DESIRE.” Ooops!

With a simple “NO” from Pat Sajak, Kevin lost when the show’s third contestant Lisa answered correctly with the letter “M,” and worth $650 to win the round.

To keep things on track, Sajak tells Lisa “$650 will make it to 1,000 and although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play!”

