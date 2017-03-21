Wyclef Jean Handcuffed after Cops Mistake Him for Robber

By Annie Reuter

Wyclef Jean was yanked from his car and handcuffed early Tuesday morning (March 21) after the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department mistook him for an armed robber. According to TMZ, which posted video of the incident, Jean and two female passengers including his manager were pulled over by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 a.m. (PT) in West Hollywood. Their vehicle matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery in the same neighborhood.

“I’m in L.A. right now, coming from the studio,” Wyclef said to a cameraman filming the scene. “See, the police have handcuffs on me. They just took off my Haitian bandanna. That’s what’s going on right now with Wyclef. The L.A.P.D. have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

After realizing they had the wrong man, Jean was released. He has since tweeted about this incident: “LAPD another case of mistaken identity,” he wrote. “Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs… I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD.”

Watch the video and see Wycler’s tweets below:

