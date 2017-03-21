There Is Now Butterbeer Ice Cream For Harry Potter Fans

The wizarding world can rejoice and satisfy their sweet teeth with new Yuengling Ice Cream’s Butterbeer flavor.

The flavor is half buttercream and half butterscotch ice cream with a butterscotch swirl and sounds excellent no matter if you are Gryffindor and Slytherin.

“My kids were big Harry Potter fans and we wanted to do something unique,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, told HuffPost.

The downside, Yuengling’s is only distributed in the North East and mid-Atlantic.

