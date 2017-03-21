Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –An update on war machine, the Tom Brady jersey thief has been busted, and dating while being an attractive person!

7-8am –Nicki Minaj just passed Aretha Franklin for the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 songs of all-time, Drakes new album, Gucci Mane wrote a book, Forbes list of the billionaires, and having a sex toy your partner doesn’t know about!

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, how much money you’d need to retire for the rest of your life, and why the cops come to rescue a guy having passion sex!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

