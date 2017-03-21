WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Make Your Fire Pit Super Metal With Skull Fireplace Logs

March 21, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Skulls

Move over gravel, fake logs, and pumice stone, we’ve got fireplace logs shaped like human skulls!

Fire pit log maker FORMATION CREATION INC created the Las Calaberas Skull Fire Pit (translates to, you guessed it, “the skulls”) to make you fire pit a bit more badass.

The “logs” come in black, brown, and white and run $65 a piece at Amazon.

skulls03 Make Your Fire Pit Super Metal With Skull Fireplace Logs

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

