Actor Woody Harrelson Quits Smoking Weed After 30 Years

(RADIO ALICE) – After years of “partying too hard,” actor Woody Harrelson says he has given up smoking marijuana.

While promoting his latest film Wilson, Harrelson tells Vulture.com that after “30 solid years,” he stopped smoking pot.

When asked about relapsing, the 55-year-old said “I don’t have a problem at all with smoking. I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug.” Harrelson continues “The effect of it is euphoria. But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes … Well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.”

He does admit to still drink alcohol, but in moderation.

As one of Hollywood’s well-known activists and marijuana enthusiasts, Harrelson was arrested for planting hemp seeds to challenge Kentucky state law in 1996.

In Wilson, Harrelson plays an honest, yet neurotic middle-aged man who reunites with his ex-wife and discovers he has a teenage daughter.

Wilson arrives in theaters Thursday, March 23rd.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.