Win Duran Duran Tickets From Alice

DURAN DURAN Paper Gods On Tour 2017 Is coming to the Bay Area this Summer for two shows!

• JULY 7, 2017 @ THE FOX THEATER IN OAKLAND

• JULY 8, 2017 @ THE MASONIC IN SAN FRANCISCO

WIN TICKETS FROM ALICE:

Listen this week to Sarah and Vinnie for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at one of the shows.

MASONIC PRE-SALE:

Thursday, March 23 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use the password MASONIC at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM at www.ticketmaster.com.