‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Julia, A Muppet With Autism

March 20, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Sesame Street

Julia, who has been part of the digital series since 2015, will make her television debut on HBO and PBS in April.

In her first episode, she will meet Big Bird and will not shake his hand. This concerns Big Bird but the other characters explain to Big Bird that Julia is autistic and “does things a little differently.”

Watch Julia’s song below.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

