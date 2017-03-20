WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.20.2017

March 20, 2017 10:27 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A few celebrity deaths, celebrity sex tape leaks, the happiest places on earth, a few fast facts, and the elaborate proposal!

7-8am –RIP to Chuck Berry, the FBI found Tommy’s Superbowl jersey, and Uber vs. Lyft!

8-9am –Kim Kardashian said she was preparing herself to be raped and killed, Kendall Jenner’s update on the robber, a new type of doll, a beer made from sewage water, and what a young man does with the money he won from the lottery!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

