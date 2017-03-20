‘Modern Family’ Actor And Sister Pays Tribute To Late Father Via Social Media

(RADIO ALICE) – Rico Rodriguez who plays Manny Delgado on television’s Modern Family, took to social media to memorialize the death of his father Roy Rodriguez.

The 18 year-old posted a photo of he and his father each having a milkshake with the caption “This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known.”

Rico’s older sister 23 year-old Raini Rodriguez, also took to Instagram to remember her father. “You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it’s because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven.” She said. “My daddy was the greatest man in my life.” Raini starred on the hit Disney Channel series Austin & Ally.

Co-star and on-screen “Mom” Sofia Vergara sent her love and support to Rico through Twitter:

Roy Rodriguez’ obituary in his home town newspaper, The Eagle read that he was survived by his wife Diane and 4 children Rico, Raini, Roy Jr., Ray plus 10 grandchildren.

